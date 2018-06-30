LIVE BLOG: County Fire Rages in Yolo, Napa Counties

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS: The following areas are to be evacuated:

– West of Highway 16 to Berryessa Knoxville Road, excluding residents between County Road 76 and County Road 81

– South of Old County Road 40

– North of County Road 53

– Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road

– North of Highway 128 in Yolo County, excluding residences within the City of Winters

– South of County Road 23

– East of Berryessa Knoxville Road

For questions regarding the evacuations, contact Yolo County 2-1-1.

Solano County also has an evacuation advisory for the following areas:

– East of Capell Valley Road

– North of Highway 128 from Capell Valley Road, east to the Napa County line

– All of Steele Canyon Road

– North of Quail Canyon Road

– South of Highway 128

– East of the Blue Ridge mountains

– West of Pleasant Valley Road

YOLO COUNTY -- Firefighters are on the scene of a fast-moving fire that began near County Road 63 and Highway 16 in Yolo County.

By Wednesday evening, the fire had burned 86,000 acres and was 27 percent contained. The fire was first reported around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The raging flames that were visible Tuesday night on the slopes just west of Guinda were reduced to patches of smoldering timber by Wednesday night. Helicopters were dousing the remaining hot spots with water.

Community members were literally able to breathe easier as the smoke began to clear and they celebrated Independence Day with a barbecue behind the Capay Valley Fire Station.

Many attendees expressed thankfulness to the firefighters who have worked around the clock to save their town. Some remote hunting cabins burned, but not a single residential structure has been lost. The area most actively burning Wednesday was the unpopulated wildland at the northern end of the fire.

Evacuation orders were lifted for the areas east of the Yolo and Napa County line to Highway 16 and south of County Road 53 to State Highway 128.

"The fire originally ran down kind of this corridor and then we saw a transition where the fire kind of pushed this way," san Dan Olson with Cal Fire. "It could potentially come back with winds from the north. So, as a precautionary measure, we issued an evacuation advisory just for this area here in the event that anything happened and the fire came over what the locals refer to as 'the narrows.'"

The 2,162 firefighters and support crews from across California are dedicated to the County Fire burning through Yolo and Napa counties.

Every morning, before heading out to relieve those currently on duty, teams start with a briefing at the Woodland Incident Command Center, reviewing the plan for their upcoming 24-hour shift. They discuss everything from weather, to safety, to media relations, to strategy. That includes knowing when to let the fire burn, when to fight back, how to fight back and where the fight’s expected to be most challenging.

In the case of the nearly 1,000 structures the fire is approaching, firefighters on the ground are the last line of defense for property owners.

"The weather that we have right now is really favorable, so we have to take advantage of this window of opportunity," said Cal Fire Division Chief Chris Anthony on Tuesday.

Cal Fire has been planning a massive operation for several days. At what is called a black line, the firefighters set fires in advance of the County Fire.

"This is a very important area to secure because as the fire advances down into the valley floor, we obviously have a greater risk of the fire impacting life and property," Anthony said.

Until now, the fire has burned along the coastal range, in the mountains where there are fewer homes. So far, Cal Fire has had a 100 percent success rate in protecting those homes. Zero structures have been destroyed by the County Fire.

But at the southeastern end, the fire is headed down from the mountains and could make a run toward Esparto if it’s not stopped.

All along Cal Fire knew taking a stand in the area would be critical and they have been laying the groundwork for their operation for several days. They bulldozed fire breaks into the hillside and backed those up with aerial drops of fire retardant Monday.

On Tuesday, they had a lucky break. The winds calmed and conditions were perfect for them to use fire to clear out the dry grass in a controlled burn before the County Fire gets there.

"It’ll keep all of the embers and smoke going into the main fire area rather than on this side, which obviously we don't want fire on this side of the line," Anthony told FOX40.