LIVE BLOG: County Fire Rages in Yolo, Napa Counties

Posted 4:23 PM, June 30, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 04:45PM, June 30, 2018

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS: The following areas are to be evacuated:

– West of Highway 16 to Berryessa Knoxville Road, excluding residents between County Road 76 and County Road 81
– South of Old County Road 40
– North of County Road 53
– Residences served by Highway 128, between Monticello Dam and Pleasant Valley Road
– North of Highway 128 in Yolo County, excluding residences within the City of Winters 
– South of County Road 23
– East of Berryessa Knoxville Road 

For questions regarding the evacuations, contact Yolo County 2-1-1.

Solano County also has an evacuation advisory for the following areas:

– East of Capell Valley Road
– North of Highway 128 from Capell Valley Road, east to the Napa County line
– All of Steele Canyon Road
– North of Quail Canyon Road
– South of Highway 128
– East of the Blue Ridge mountains
– West of Pleasant Valley Road 

YOLO COUNTY -- Firefighters are on the scene of a fast-moving fire that began near County Road 63 and Highway 16 in Yolo County.

By Wednesday evening, the fire had burned 86,000 acres and was 27 percent contained. The fire was first reported around 2 p.m. Saturday.

The raging flames that were visible Tuesday night on the slopes just west of Guinda were reduced to patches of smoldering timber by Wednesday night. Helicopters were dousing the remaining hot spots with water.

Community members were literally able to breathe easier as the smoke began to clear and they celebrated Independence Day with a barbecue behind the Capay Valley Fire Station.

Many attendees expressed thankfulness to the firefighters who have worked around the clock to save their town. Some remote hunting cabins burned, but not a single residential structure has been lost. The area most actively burning Wednesday was the unpopulated wildland at the northern end of the fire.

Evacuation orders were lifted for the areas east of the Yolo and Napa County line to Highway 16 and south of County Road 53 to State Highway 128.

"The fire originally ran down kind of this corridor and then we saw a transition where the fire kind of pushed this way," san Dan Olson with Cal Fire. "It could potentially come back with winds from the north. So, as a precautionary measure, we issued an evacuation advisory just for this area here in the event that anything happened and the fire came over what the locals refer to as 'the narrows.'"

The 2,162 firefighters and support crews from across California are dedicated to the County Fire burning through Yolo and Napa counties.

Every morning, before heading out to relieve those currently on duty, teams start with a briefing at the Woodland Incident Command Center, reviewing the plan for their upcoming 24-hour shift. They discuss everything from weather, to safety, to media relations, to strategy. That includes knowing when to let the fire burn, when to fight back, how to fight back and where the fight’s expected to be most challenging.

In the case of the nearly 1,000 structures the fire is approaching, firefighters on the ground are the last line of defense for property owners.

"The weather that we have right now is really favorable, so we have to take advantage of this window of opportunity," said Cal Fire Division Chief Chris Anthony on Tuesday.

Cal Fire has been planning a massive operation for several days. At what is called a black line, the firefighters set fires in advance of the County Fire.

"This is a very important area to secure because as the fire advances down into the valley floor, we obviously have a greater risk of the fire impacting life and property," Anthony said.

Until now, the fire has burned along the coastal range, in the mountains where there are fewer homes. So far, Cal Fire has had a 100 percent success rate in protecting those homes. Zero structures have been destroyed by the County Fire.

But at the southeastern end, the fire is headed down from the mountains and could make a run toward Esparto if it’s not stopped.

All along Cal Fire knew taking a stand in the area would be critical and they have been laying the groundwork for their operation for several days. They bulldozed fire breaks into the hillside and backed those up with aerial drops of fire retardant Monday.

On Tuesday, they had a lucky break. The winds calmed and conditions were perfect for them to use fire to clear out the dry grass in a controlled burn before the County Fire gets there.

"It’ll keep all of the embers and smoke going into the main fire area rather than on this side, which obviously we don't want fire on this side of the line," Anthony told FOX40.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline

 

Katelyn Stark July 4, 20187:13 PM

Cal Fire’s map of the current fire perimeter.

Katelyn Stark July 4, 20187:07 PM

Katelyn Stark July 4, 20186:29 PM

Katelyn Stark July 3, 20189:58 PM

Katelyn Stark July 3, 20189:13 PM

Katelyn Stark July 3, 20188:24 PM

The County Fire is threatening nearly 1,000 homes and buildings.

Katelyn Stark July 3, 20186:46 PM

Katelyn Stark July 3, 20185:40 PM

Anisca Miles July 3, 20188:45 AM

Anisca Miles July 3, 20187:59 AM
Anisca Miles July 3, 20187:58 AM

Anisca Miles July 3, 20187:19 AM

Anisca Miles July 3, 20187:19 AM

Anisca Miles July 3, 20186:38 AM

Anisca Miles July 3, 20186:25 AM

Anisca Miles July 3, 20186:04 AM

Katelyn Stark July 2, 201810:36 PM

Katelyn Stark July 2, 20189:36 PM

Katelyn Stark July 2, 20188:44 PM

The County Fire is threatening at least 700 homes and buildings.

Katelyn Stark July 2, 20187:32 PM

Cal Fire reports the fire has reached 60,000 acres and is 5 percent contained.

Katelyn Stark July 2, 20187:27 PM

Katelyn Stark July 2, 20185:52 PM

Ian McDonald July 2, 20183:31 PM

Ian McDonald July 2, 20183:30 PM

If you are interested in signing up for Nixle alerts from Yolo County, you can text your zip code to 888777 or go to Nixle.com to customize your alerts.

Ian McDonald July 2, 20187:36 AM

Ian McDonald July 2, 20185:57 AM

Katelyn Stark July 1, 20189:50 PM

The Commons Farm Kitchen and Bar at 7624 State Highway 16 in Guinda is offering meals, water and a place to sit and relax for firefighters and evacuees free of charge.

Katelyn Stark July 1, 20187:53 PM

Katelyn Stark July 1, 20187:40 PM

Katelyn Stark July 1, 20187:29 PM

Official map of the County Fire, provided by Cal Fire.

Katelyn Stark July 1, 20187:05 PM

Katelyn Stark July 1, 20187:01 PM
Katelyn Stark July 1, 20186:19 PM

Daniel Magalit July 1, 20184:50 PM

Katelyn Stark July 1, 20184:21 PM

Katelyn Stark July 1, 20184:21 PM

Katelyn Stark July 1, 20184:20 PM

Katelyn Stark July 1, 20183:56 PM

Smoke from the wildfire has been settling in San Francisco. @The_Jenius took this photo in San Francisco’s Inner Sunset district. 

Katelyn Stark July 1, 20183:53 PM

Katelyn Stark July 1, 20183:32 PM

Capital Valley News/Dillon Schneider took this photo of the fire early Sunday morning. 

Katelyn Stark July 1, 20183:31 PM

Daniel Magalit July 1, 20181:33 PM

Daniel Magalit July 1, 201811:34 AM

Daniel Magalit July 1, 201810:23 AM

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS: The following areas are to be evacuated effective 10 a.m. July 1, 2018

-North of Highway 128

-South of County Road 23

-East of Berryessa Knoxville Road 

– West of County Road 89

For questions regarding the evacuations, contact Yolo County 2-1-1

Daniel Magalit July 1, 20189:52 AM

The County Fire has just crossed over into Napa County, according to fire officials.  

Ian McDonald July 1, 20189:14 AM

Ian McDonald July 1, 20188:15 AM