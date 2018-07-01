College Stabbing, Police Shooting Leave Two Dead

POMONA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a stabbing and police shooting at a Southern California college on June 30th (all times local):

9:50 p.m.

Authorities say a public security specialist at Cal Poly Pomona was stabbed to death in the driver’s seat of his truck at the California college.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s Lt. John Corina said Friday that Pomona and campus police later encountered the suspect in the killing and shot him to death. Authorities say a knife was found.

The names of the two men who died haven’t been released but Corina says witnesses told authorities the suspect was a campus custodian.

There’s no word on a motive for the attack. Investigators are trying to determine if the two men knew each other.

Cal Poly Pomona is about 35 miles east of Los Angeles.

___

6:23 p.m.

Police say a parking officer at a Southern California college has been killed and the suspect was fatally shot by police.

Pomona Police Chief Michael Olivieri says on Twitter that a police parking officer was killed Friday at Cal Poly Pomona. He says a police officer fatally shot the suspect.

The chief said that police do not believe there are any additional suspects but officers were conducting a search as a precaution.

A spokeswoman for the college said it was an “active, on-going investigation” but that police had determined there is no threat to the campus.

Los Angeles County sheriff’s homicide detectives were headed to the scene.

The public polytechnic university, east of Los Angeles, has more than 25,000 undergraduate and graduate students.