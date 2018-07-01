Crews Battle Large Fires Throughout Sacramento County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- At least three fires in Sacramento County had crews rushing to put out the flames Sunday evening.

"Today around the region we’ve had multiple second alarm fires," said Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Capt. Chris Vestal.

Metro Fire was busy at a fire near Eagles Nest Road after the flames jumped across Jackson Highway and burned 211 acres.

"The fire was starting to jump the Jackson Highway and had a few spot fires across that," Vestal told FOX40.

Threatening homes, businesses and even a cemetery, where the plan was for one family to lay a respected elder to rest. Beneath the billowing smoke with the fire headed their way, police insist the family leave. But fire or not, the family had one last obligation to fulfill.

"The law enforcement, the sheriff came, and he told us to hurry up. That’s why we hurried up. We were supposed at 6:30 but we pray at 6 o’clock," said Sajid Hussain.

Meanwhile, Metro Fire was in hurry-up mode too, throwing everything they could at the burn, including helicopter support.

Officials told residents to prepare for possible evacuations but by 7:15 p.m. confirmed the flames were no longer a threat to nearby residences.

Just before 7 p.m., the Florin Fire was under control, according to Metro Fire.

A two-alarm blaze spread through the Florin Perkins Public Disposal site. The Sacramento Fire Department reports around 80 firefighters went to 4201 Florin Perkins Road Sunday afternoon to battle the fire.

It was contained by around 5:30 p.m. but the fire department expects it will take a while for the blaze to be fully extinguished.

A dumpster, tractor trailers and an outbuilding were burned in the fire but the extent of the damage has not been reported.

Contractors and homeowners utilize the site to dispose of construction and demolition debris. They also accept household appliances, according to the website.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A two-alarm grass fire was reported on Junipero Street near Power Inn Road. Flames took over several cars in the area.

