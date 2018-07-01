× Family of Bears Breaks Into Home, Trashes Kitchen

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE – Fire crews responded to a condominium in South Lake Tahoe after the resident called to report a Mama Bear and her three cubs had broken in.

These omnivores hibernate during the winter and the females will usually give birth (without waking up) mid-winter in their dens, according to National Geographic. Cubs live with their mothers for up to three years. This mama bear was just trying to provide.

Fire Crews used sirens and air horns to flush the family of bears out of the residence on Keller Road. They were unharmed.