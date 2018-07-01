Las Vegas Man Collects Used Pens, School Supplies to Help Students in Dire Need in the Philippines

Las Vegas, NV (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is on a mission to help schools in the Philippines, where in some cases students from several grades are put in the same classroom with one teacher, and supplies are running out.

For over a decade, hundreds of students in the Philippines have been smiling – thanks to the work of Michael Lampkin of Philippine Educational Charities.”

“The smiles on their faces are amazing,” said Lampkin. “This child who has actually nothing, and you give them something that you have, and it’s something so simple.”

Lampkin has been collecting used items and sending them to public schools in the Philippines.

“They’re only making, especially at the province at that time, 3 dollars a day if lucky. So pens and pencils were not accessible like they are here in the US,” he explained.

Back in the early 2000s, he saw firsthand how some Filipino public school students barely have anything. He decided to donate a box full of supplies, which then became two, five, and kept growing.

Lampkin shoulders the cost of shipping and makes an annual trip to the Philippines himself to personally deliver the goods.

“You well up with tears because here in America we’re a throwaway society. We don’t value a pencil like they do in the Philippines,” he said.

Lampkin is not asking for money. All he’s asking for are items people no longer need. As they say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure.

“You don’t have to go out and buy. Go and look in your junk drawer. If you have kids that are growing up and they have stuff that they put away in boxes, they don’t need it anymore.”

If you want to donate, contact Michael Lampkin at 805 302-9206.

