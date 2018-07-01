Lodi Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Stabbing 2 Women

LODI — Officers arrested a man who stabbed two women early Sunday morning in Lodi.

According to the police department, Jose Gomez, 22, stabbed a 21-year-old woman and 45-year-old woman in a residence on Hilborn Street around 1 a.m.

Family members and neighbors were restraining Gomez when officers arrived at the home.

Both victims were hospitalized. Their injuries have not been reported by the Lodi Police Department.

Gomez has been booked at the Solano County Jail on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.