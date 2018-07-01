Sacramento Fire Department: Man Believed Dead in Auto Yard Blaze

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento Fire Department believes a man was killed in a fire at an auto repair yard early Sunday morning.

According to Capt. Keith Wade, the fire started just before 3 a.m. in the area of Power Inn Road and 18th Avenue.

Several cars at the business burned along with motor homes that were on the property. A man who lived in one of the motor homes was unaccounted for during and after the blaze. He was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday with a woman, according to Wade.

Crews found a body after the fire was extinguished but have not been able to positively identify the person.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.