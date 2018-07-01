County Fire Burns Over 32,000 Acres in Just Over 24 Hours

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YOLO COUNTY -- Flames tore through trees and down hillsides a few miles southwest of Highway 16 in Yolo County Sunday.

Minutes later, the fire would spread to flat land, forming a ring of fire.

With massive plumes overhead, hand crews marched to the front lines but not for long as the wind outpaced any human effort of slowing down the County Fire.

By the early evening, wind gusts were pushing in the opposite direction they were blowing on Saturday, when the blaze started and exploded in size. On Sunday, it reached 32,500 acres and crossed over into Napa County. It was 2 percent contained by Sunday night.

"The wind is not in our favor and we are seeing it very much so and we could see it the next 24 to 48 hours," said Israel Pinzon with Cal Fire.

With dry grass, homes and other structures, as well as a few miles, between the flames and the town of Guinda, crews surrounded any buildings they could.

Typically, the wind dies down at night and that's when crews gain the most progress. But in Yolo County, with the Red Flag raised, that might not be the case.