Arson Suspect Caught on Camera Throwing Flaming Object Over Fence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department needs help identifying a person who lobbed a flaming object over a fence, causing a fire Friday.

In a video captured at Pedro's Pallet Yard on Crows Landing Road, a person can be seen riding a bike into a parking lot. The cyclist stops to seemingly catch something on fire before throwing it.

The suspect appears to be wearing dark-colored clothing and riding a dark-colored bike.

Later that night, firefighters responding to a second fire had to break through the steel fence to get to the yard, where several piles of pallets were burning. The fire burned part of the yard before firefighters could put it out.

Investigators believe both fires were intentionally set.

One other business owner who spoke to FOX40 says he’s had to deal with at least four blazes within the last five years. Just last August, a large plume of smoke was seen throughout the city. The fire damaged a part of the business called Auto Wreckers.

If you know anything about the fire or the suspect call the Fire Investigation Unit of the sheriff's department at 209-525-5537.