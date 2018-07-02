Elderly Man Fixing Deck Fights Off Rabid Fox

BRUNSWICK, Maine — A 95-year-old Maine man fought off a rabid fox with a piece of wood — the third incident involving rabid animals in the town of Brunswick.

“It didn’t shake me up. I’ve been in lots of other wild experiences,” Robert Galen told WMTW. “This just adds one to the list.”

Galen told the TV station he was repairing his porch when an unwelcomed guest stopped by. He grabbed a piece of lumber to defend himself.

“This was a more formidable beast than I was accustom to seeing,” he said.

Galen lives in a woodsy area and is used to seeing wild animals, but he didn’t want to take any chances with rabid animals after hearing about a woman who was attacked the week before.

So Galen hit the fox on the head with a piece of wood.

“I had a weapon and I struck it on the head immediately. I didn’t give it a chance to open its mouth,” Galen said.

He laid a plank over the animal’s body until it eventually died. Police came to take the fox away. The fox eventually tested positive for rabies.

Animal control officials in Brunswick urges people to be careful, to watch out for children and make sure their pets are vaccinated.

Meanwhile, Galen says his tense encounter won’t stop him from enjoying where he lives.

“I’m not timid,” he said. “I’ll continue to do what I do in my yard and I’m not going to worry about encountering another wild animal.”