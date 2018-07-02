‘It’s Worrisome’: Despite Bleak View from Esparto Home, Man Stays Put During County Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESPARTO -- Edgar Chavez was ready to ready to go on Sunday, as he watched flames from the County Fire barrel toward his home in Esparto.

But he and most of his neighbors on County Road 23 decided to stay.

"We all kind of collectively decided we're going to stay, we're going to keep watch," Chavez said.

In the early hours of Monday, Chavez said -- despite some hot spots -- things seemed much more promising than the day before.

Cal Fire says red flag conditions helped fuel the fire's massive growth on Saturday and Sunday. In less than 48 hours, the fire consumed 44,500 acres.

But conditions are starting to improve.

Still, the view from Chavez's home is a blackened hillside cloaked in a smoky haze. It's the reason his street is still under a mandatory evacuation order.

"It is worrisome," he told FOX40.

Chavez says firefighters have been working hard to clear brush and create fire breaks.

"They brought bulldozers and they've been trying their best to secure everything," he said. "They've been working really hard."

Neighbors have been pitching in, too. One of the main reasons they stayed was for their animals. Dogs, cats, chickens and sheep, Chavez says, don't move all that quickly.

But if push comes to shove, Chavez is ready to go.