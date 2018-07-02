Missing Turlock Teen Found in Nevada with Biological Mother

TURLOCK — A 16-year-old Turlock girl who has been missing since June 26 was found Monday with her biological mother.

Deanna Gemperle’s father and stepmother told FOX40 their teenage daughter was last seen riding her bike down El Capitan Drive in Turlock. They were especially worried because Deanna has a serious medical condition and she did not appear to bring her medication along with her.

The Turlock Police Department says around 3:45 p.m. Nevada law enforcement reported seeing Deanna in a fast food restaurant in Winnemucca with a woman.

Less than two hours later in Elko, Nevada Highway Patrol officers stopped a car with the teenager inside. Driving the car was her biological mother, Kathleen Hoskins.

Turlock detectives are investigating Hoskins’ involvement in Deanna’s disappearance, which could lead to criminal charges, the police department reports.