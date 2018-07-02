Popular Sites Along American River Test Positive for High Levels of E. coli

SACRAMENTO — Dangerous levels of E. coli were found in the American River along popular parks and beaches in Sacramento.

The California Water Boards reports E. coli levels at Tiscornia Beach, Discovery Park, Sutter’s Landing Regional Park and lower Steelhead Creek pose a risk to swimmers.

Waterways polluted with human, pet, livestock, or wildlife feces can present elevated levels of E. coli, a bacteria that can sicken swimmers.

For updated information on local E. coli levels visit the California Water Boards online map.