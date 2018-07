INDIAN FALLS — A Quincy woman died Sunday after she drowned at Indian Falls, according to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.

April Lorenzo, 38, was swimming in the water near Highway 89 around 4:30 p.m. when witnesses say she got trapped in some rocks near the falls.

Bystanders were unable to pull her to safety. The sheriff’s office says Lorenzo was underwater for around 10 minutes.

Rescue personnel tried to resuscitate Lorenzo but she died at the scene.