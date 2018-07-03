3 Suspects Arrested in Deadly North Sacramento Shooting

SACRAMENTO — Three men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in North Sacramento earlier this year.

The Sacramento Police Department reports Demareau Davis, 28, Ryan Jordan, 27, and Jamal Joseph, 26, were arrested after two men were shot in the area of Eleanor and Altos avenues on Feb. 7.

Today, SPD Homicide Detectives arrested three suspects for the homicide that occurred on February 7th, 2018, in the area of Eleanor / Altos Avenue.

Witnesses told FOX40 gunfire was exchanged between two cars in the area. Both victims were pulled from one of the cars. The shootout led witnesses to believe gangs were involved.

One victim died from his injuries. The other was in serious but stable condition at a local hospital. Their identities have not been reported by the police department.