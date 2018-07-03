Avid Ballet Dancer Loses Legs in Bahamas Tour Boat Explosion

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A woman who used to be an avid ballet dancer suffered serious injuries in a deadly Bahamas tour boat explosion and had her lower legs amputated.

Stephanie Schaffer, a 22-year-old student at Castleton University, was among nine people injured when the boat exploded Saturday , killing a Georgia woman.

Schaffer also suffered broken arms, a fractured spine and internal injuries, The Rutland Herald reported. Her mother suffered a fractured lower right leg, a shattered left ankle, a fractured wrist and broken ribs.

Cherokee County school officials say 39-year-old Maleka Jackson and her husband, Tiran, were among 10 people on the boat when it blew up about 9 a.m. Saturday.

News outlets report video filmed from a nearby boat showed tourists jumping into the water in an attempt to rescue passengers in the burning boat. The footage also showed thick, black smoke pouring into the sky and large flames shooting from the boat.

Jackson is the former president of the Mill Creek Middle School PTSA in Woodstock. According to a Facebook post, she and her husband were celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary.

Relatives and friends were trying to help Schaffer’s family through an online fundraising campaign that had raised $105,000 by Tuesday.

“Thank you to all of you who have followed and supported, the family is deeply humbled by all the love,” said a post on the page.

Authorities in the Bahamas are working to determine what caused the fire minutes into a day trip around the small islands near Great Exuma.

The U.S. Coast Guard airlifted four Americans to Florida for treatment while six people were treated in Nassau.