County Fire: Popular July Fourth Destination in Winters is a Ghost Town

WINTERS -- The Canyon Creek Resort in Winters is typically filled with families and RVs the week of the Fourth of July.

But that's not the case this year, with the nearby County Fire filling the entire region with smoke.

"Everyone else up and left in the middle of the night," camper Jerry Redden said.

Redden is one of three people who were still on site Tuesday.

"I had too much to pack up and too much to lose," Redden told FOX40. "I didn't want to leave it here."

So what else is there to do at a resort if everything is closed? Redden is lending a hand.

"Watering, you know, keeping things green. You don't want to let everything go just because there's a fire," he said.

Aside from Redden's camper, Cal Fire has taken over some of the empty spaces. It's become a staging area.

"We've had to turn people away now. We have a sister resort in Isleton, Delta Shores Resort, and we’ve sent a lot of people there," Canyon Creek Resort manager Alan Clarey.

Fire crews spent Tuesday morning preparing the hill behind the resort for a back fire, which gets rid of the fuel the fire would need to come down the hill.

There is still a lot of work to be done before crews can contain the fire.