Farm to Fork with Apple Hill

Mae is in the kitchen with Eileen Javora Boeger of Boeger Winery and Christine Delfino Noonan of Delfino Farms getting a taste of some blackberry cheesecake made with fresh blackberries from Delfino Farms that will be featured in the upcoming Apple Hill Farm to Fork event.
Enjoy a night featuring all that the Apple Hill Grower's Association has to offer! Beautiful orchard and vineyard views and a delicious, wine paired 4 course meal, plus appetizers and hard cider. Also featuring produce from Apple Hill Grower Farms, a berry inspired dessert smorgasbord, and entertainment, too.
Sat, July 7, 2018
6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
Delfino Farms
3205 North Canyon Road
Camino, CA 95709