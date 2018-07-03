Farm to Fork with Apple Hill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in the kitchen with Eileen Javora Boeger of Boeger Winery and Christine Delfino Noonan of Delfino Farms getting a taste of some blackberry cheesecake made with fresh blackberries from Delfino Farms that will be featured in the upcoming Apple Hill Farm to Fork event.

Enjoy a night featuring all that the Apple Hill Grower's Association has to offer! Beautiful orchard and vineyard views and a delicious, wine paired 4 course meal, plus appetizers and hard cider. Also featuring produce from Apple Hill Grower Farms, a berry inspired dessert smorgasbord, and entertainment, too.

Sat, July 7, 2018

6:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Delfino Farms

3205 North Canyon Road

Camino, CA 95709