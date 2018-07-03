Man’s Murder Outside Midtown Bar Remains Unsolved Two Years Later

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- One local family has been through more heartbreak in the last two years than many experience in a lifetime.

"Sometimes I wonder how I'm still standing," said family member Josephine Hernandez.

Hernandez's son's half-brother, Will Murti, was shot and killed two years ago Tuesday in midtown Sacramento. His nephews and Hernandez's grandsons, Robert and Sergio Murti, were killed in South Sacramento in May 2017.

An arrest was made in their deaths but not in Will's.

"Everybody says 'rest in peace Will,' but he's not rested yet until we find out who did this to him," Hernandez said.

But finding out who shot Will Murti isn't easy. The Sacramento Police Department says no leads are coming in to help them solve the case.

"We know that someone knows something, it's just a matter of getting them to come forward and let us know," said Linda Matthew with the police department.

Will Murti was 36 years old when the police department says he was shot multiple times outside of the Old Tavern Bar and Grill around 2 a.m. on July 3, 2016.

"Two years later we still don't have closure in this case. The family doesn't have closure," Matthew said.

Without closure, the family can't move on but at least they think about better times. Hernandez says she'll never give up on getting justice for those she's lost.

"It's not over. They might be gone, but it's not over," she said.