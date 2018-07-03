Workers Forced to Clean Up Needles, Feces at Capitol Park

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California safety inspectors have fined a state agency for failing to keep its groundskeepers safe while cleaning needles, feces and other trash from Capitol Park.

The California Occupational Safety and Health Administration has fined the Department of General Services for having workers clean up needles left on the grounds.

That follows a labor union suit against the Capitol operations group after workers were asked to clean up human waste with a power washer.

In total, the state was charged with nine violations over a two-month period. The department has two weeks to appeal or pay the penalty.