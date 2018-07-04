150-Acre Blaze Burning West of Latrobe

EL DORADO COUNTY — Cal Fire reports firefighters are at the scene of a blaze that was sparked just west of Latrobe.

The 150-acre Single Fire started off South Shingle and Latrobe roads. Firefighters stopped the progress of the blaze around 6:15 p.m.

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says nearby residents have been evacuated.

#edso and EDC fire are working a grass fire on South Shingle Road. Necessary evacuations have been made and no further needed at this time via @SgtPrencipe — El Dorado Sheriff (@ElDoradoSheriff) July 5, 2018

Cal Fire has not said if any structures are being threatened by the flames. No containment numbers have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Firefighters are battling a 150 acre fire off South Shingle Road and Latrobe Road, west of Latrobe (El Dorado County). #ShingleFire pic.twitter.com/nYUfa7fzFy — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 5, 2018

