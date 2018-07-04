150-Acre Blaze Burning West of Latrobe

EL DORADO COUNTY — Cal Fire reports firefighters are at the scene of a blaze that was sparked just west of Latrobe.
The 150-acre Single Fire started off South Shingle and Latrobe roads. Firefighters stopped the progress of the blaze around 6:15 p.m.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office says nearby residents have been evacuated.
Cal Fire has not said if any structures are being threatened by the flames. No containment numbers have been reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Stay with FOX40 for more updates on this fire.