As Wildfire Season Flares Up, Safety is Top Priority at Cal Expo Fireworks Show

SACRAMENTO -- The annual Cal Expo fireworks show lit up the dark Sacramento sky Wednesday.

"Sometimes there's designs with the fireworks and I just like to see them," said Camryn Gresham.

But in other parts of the region fires illuminate the night.

Safety is key at Cal Expo to make sure an accidental fire doesn't spark up because of the show.

"Even while the racks are being set up Cal Fire comes out and makes sure we have them placed in an area that's not going to pose any problems," said Darla Givens with Cal Expo.

Cal Expo also monitors winds so the thousands of fireworks that go into the air during the 20-minute show don't pose a threat.

"Cal Expo is the safest place you can be on the Fourth of July because we have experts who have been doing this for over 15 years," Givens said.

Up to 25,000 visitors are estimated to have watched the fireworks display that was set off without a problem.