Body Found in Del Paso Heights Near Harris Avenue

NORTH SACRAMENTO -- Around 11:26 p.m. Tuesday, authorities were called about a shooting near the area of Fell Street, Harris Avenue and Grand Avenue.

One man with a gunshot wound was found along the fence of Highlands Charter School. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homicide is still under investigation and a motive has not been determined at this point.

Authorities are also working to determine if the sound of fireworks in the neighborhood masked the sound of the shooting to potential witnesses.

Police have not named any suspects in this case. The shooting victim has not been identified at this time.

