Community Steps Up to Help Rocklin Fireworks Stands After Robberies

ROCKLIN -- It happens every year around this time, fireworks stands are robbed overnight.

The latest victims were two separate fireworks stands in Rocklin, with a combined estimated loss of more than $10,000.

The community came out to support Whitney High School's soccer programs and local Rocklin Cub Scout Pack 102 this Fourth of July holiday. Both fireworks stands were on opposite corners of Sunset Boulevard and Park Drive when they were robbed of their merchandise.

The locks on the stands were either cut or in one case the handle was sheered right through. The thieves grabbed what they could before taking off.

"Came by yesterday on a run with the dog and had noticed somebody had broken in," said a local resident named Mike. "We felt really bad and decided, 'Hey we're gonna come out here and support them.'"

"Everybody who came, even before we opened, they were saying, 'We're here to help you guys out and contribute to whatever we need to support you guys, the community and the school,'" said Ana Jones, the White High School girls soccer coach. "It's been overwhelming... overwhelming."

For both the Whitney High soccer programs and the Rocklin Cub Scouts, the fireworks stands are their biggest fundraisers each year. But this July Fourth they are struggling with recouping the costs of what happened overnight.

"So now having to cover the cost. There is no theft insurance on fireworks, so we still have to pay for them even though we don't have them to sell," said Joann Stone, who operates one of the stands.

"This is our big deal in the summer when they're free and to have that much of a hit was devastating," said Kary Hamilton.