Congressman Denham Denied Entry to Bay Area Detention Center

Days after he was denied entry to an ICE facility in the Bay Area, Republican Congressman Jeff Denham is speaking out about his experience.

A spokesperson for Denham tells FOX40 the Turlock congressman knocked on the door of the Pleasant Hill center for about five minutes, before a security guard told him the staff has been instructed not to answer. Denham's office says he had been in communication with the center to gain access, but they had not been able to come to an agreement. The facility houses 22 immigrant children ages 13 and younger.