Martina’s Red, White and Blue Poke Cake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Martina is back in the FOX40 kitchen sharing another recipe. This time around, she's whipping up a red, white and blue poke cake in honor of Fourth of July.

INGREDIENTS

1 box white cake mix plus ingredients called for on the box

OR

Your favorite homemade white cake recipe

1 package red Jell-O 4 serving size

1 package blue Jell-O 4 serving size

1 tub dessert topping

OR

2 1/2 cups heavy cream

2 tablespoons powdered sugar

INSTRUCTIONS

Prepare and bake cake in a 9×13 pan according to package directions or recipe.

Let cake cool 15 minutes. Using a chopstick or similar tool, poke holes all over the cake (I did 15 rows of 12).

Mix red Jell-O with 3/4 cup boiling water until dissolved. Add 1/2 cup cold water. Pour red Jell-O into every other row of holes.

Repeat with blue Jell-O. Cover and refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.

If using, whip heavy cream & powdered sugar on medium until stiff peaks form. Spread over cake. Keep refrigerated until serving.