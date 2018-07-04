Martina’s Red, White and Blue Poke Cake

Martina is back in the FOX40 kitchen sharing another recipe. This time around, she's whipping up a red, white and blue poke cake in honor of Fourth of July.
INGREDIENTS
1 box white cake mix plus ingredients called for on the box
OR
Your favorite homemade white cake recipe
1 package red Jell-O 4 serving size
1 package blue Jell-O 4 serving size
1 tub dessert topping
OR
2 1/2 cups heavy cream
2 tablespoons powdered sugar
INSTRUCTIONS
Prepare and bake cake in a 9×13 pan according to package directions or recipe.
Let cake cool 15 minutes. Using a chopstick or similar tool, poke holes all over the cake (I did 15 rows of 12).
Mix red Jell-O with 3/4 cup boiling water until dissolved. Add 1/2 cup cold water. Pour red Jell-O into every other row of holes.
Repeat with blue Jell-O. Cover and refrigerate 4 hours or overnight.
If using, whip heavy cream & powdered sugar on medium until stiff peaks form. Spread over cake. Keep refrigerated until serving.