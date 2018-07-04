Meet Rancho Cordova’s ‘Float Master’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANCHO CORDOVA -- For Wayne Harmer, his canvas is a parade float.

"A painter looks at a canvas. They don’t paint by number. They already see the painting. They already know," Harmer said. "It started off real small and then it started getting more and more out of hand and I got more motors and more pumps."

Harmer calls himself the Rancho Cordova float master. He's been at it for over a decade.

This year's float has a flower power theme. Harmer has been working on it since January. Between 300 and 400 man hours, he estimates, making sure every detail is accounted for.

"We had to collect over 1,200 flowers and they all had to be put on individually," he told FOX40.

It's plain to see how much Harmer loves creating his float every year but he says the real payoff is showing it off on the Fourth of July.

“I’m so patriotic, it’s not even funny," Harmer said. "I actually feel as if everybody here is helping me celebrate the Fourth of July.”

After 12 floats, Harmer has no plans of stopping. In fact, he's already planning next year's.

"I think it would be a sin for me not to use the gift that God gave me and he wants me to make people happy," Harmer told FOX40. "And I’m going to do that and I’m going to keep doing that until I can’t do it anymore."