Residents Say ‘Homophobic’ Flyer is Circulating in West Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO -- Households in West Sacramento have been getting strange messages in the form of a flyer left on their front doors.

The flyer spreads false information about lesbian women being more likely to develop cancer than straight women because of their sexuality.

"It definitely had a homophonic tone to it," said West Sacramento resident Kevin Leahy.

It’s titled "The key to the mystery of estrogen and cancer."

The flyer is one page, front and back, explaining why estrogen causes cancer and why lesbians are more prone to getting cancer than heterosexual women. It falsely suggests that sexual activity between two women directly causes cancer.

It says, "Lesbians’ lifestyle is the same as everybody else except for their lovemaking activity that is exclusive to them, therefore it must be that activity which results in a higher incidence of cancer."

Syrena Ponce saw the man who left the flyer on her door and snapped pictures of him. She says she went after him, questioning who he represents and why he left the message.

"He wouldn’t respond to any of the questions we had. He kind of put his head down and was ignoring the situation," Ponce said.

Whoever is responsible for making and distributing the flyers is not new to this. People FOX40 spoke with in at least four different West Sacramento neighborhoods have gotten one in the past month.

"I was concerned mostly because there are children home from school during the summer and stuff and they could be picking this information up," Ponce said.

Ponce says her own mother is battling cancer, so she took this message personally.

But, on a larger scale, she says there's no reason to willfully spread information that's not only wrong but hurtful.

FOX40 does not have information on who exactly is responsible for the flyer. Some are speculating a warped religious subgroup was behind the message because the flyer ends with a Bible verse.