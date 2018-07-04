Paul is in the studio with the ladies, Patty Easley , Pattie Bauer, Marty Pacini and Sue Barkley, that make up the quartet Whatever 4 listening to the sing some Fourth of July themed tunes.
Whatever 4 Quartet
