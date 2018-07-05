Home Surveillance Shows Illegal Firework Fly Across Street, Explode Against Garage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LINCOLN -- Home surveillance video shows an illegal firework fly across the street and explode against a garage in the Twelve Bridges neighborhood of Lincoln.

Homeowner Eric Johnson sent FOX40 News the video and said the blast damaged the garage door and left burn marks on the car parked in the driveway along with some damage to a neighboring home.

Johnson said he shared the video on Facebook to show the dangers of using illegal fireworks. He added the person responsible has since reached out to him.

In Ceres, a stray illegal firework landed among families gathered for the Fourth of July and caused several injuries.