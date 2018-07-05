Improperly Disposed Fireworks Spark Sacramento County House Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY -- In the final hours of Fourth of July, a firework misstep caused a south Sacramento County family to flee their home.

But unlike most of the fires that kept firefighters busy through the night, the fire wasn't caused by the fireworks going off but by how the fireworks were thrown away.

According to the Cosumnes CSD Fire Department, the people who live in the home on Sheldon Park Way set off fireworks earlier in the night and threw the extinguished fireworks into the trash.

"But it was right up against the wall of the house. It was not placed in water and from there it appears there was a re-ignition of the products," said Battalion Chief Kris Hubbard.

The fire went from the garage to the attic, destroying a significant part of the home.

Hubbard says the homeowners seemed to try to do things the right way but missing the crucial step of immersing the fireworks in water has dire consequences.

It's unclear when they'll be able to move their belongings back inside or whether the home is still liveable.