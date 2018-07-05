Sacramento Man Smashes in Police Department’s Lobby Door

CITRUS HEIGHTS — The Citrus Heights Police Department says their glass lobby door was destroyed by a Sacramento man Thursday.

Antonio Natali, 29, smashed the door and was “quickly detained,” according to police.

Tear gas and methamphetamine were found in his possession.

Natali was charged on suspicion of vandalism and violating probation. The Sacramento resident has had multiple run-ins with law enforcement and has been arrested in the past on suspicion of multiple offenses, including theft, driving under the influence, trespassing and assault.