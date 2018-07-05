Neighbors Say Modesto Intersection Where Cyclist Died is Known for Its Dangers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MODESTO -- A bicyclist was struck and killed Wednesday night in Modesto and police are looking for help finding out what happened.

On a night where fireworks are what you expect to hear, Alisa Peck and others who live near Briggsmore and College in Modesto heard a deadly collision between a car and bicyclist.

"Even hearing stuff like that, it’s traumatic to us adults, let alone the kids. My kids were outside, too," Peck said. "It was Fourth of July, all the kids were outside. That was quite traumatic to them and, of course, they have questions. It’s just really sad."

Modesto police say the collision happened around 9 p.m. when a car driven by a 57-year-old man hit a 60-year-old bicyclist who had made his way into the intersection. The driver remained at the scene while the bicyclist was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The bicyclist’s name has not been released and though police say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor, who is at fault is still under investigation.

"There’s conflicting statements from witnesses at this point. So we are looking for witnesses to come forward and give us their statements to help us with the investigation," said Sharon Bear with the Modesto Police Department.

For those who live near the intersection and spoke with FOX40 off camera, hearing a person lost their life there is devastating, though not completely a shock.

"Within the last probably two or three months there has been a lot of severe accidents," Peck said. "There’s been a lot of near death accidents or deaths right here at this corner. I can’t even walk my kids to the corner store that’s right here down the street without fear of an accident happening and a car flying at us."

Peck and others believe cars speeding down Briggsmore is the likely cause of many of the accidents and are hopeful something can be done to prevent more tragedies.

"Maybe if we can all get together and make one little effort and do something, maybe we can get something done because the amount of accidents that happens at this corner is scary," Peck said.