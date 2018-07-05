Owner Upset After Intruder Shears Off Part of Horse’s Mane

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORANGEVALE -- When Mel Beasley came to feed and water his horses Thursday morning he found out someone had been there before him.

Someone broke into his horses’ pasture and sheared off about a foot of mane from his American paint horse, Zaney.

"Just the white. Yeah. Yeah because as we’ve said because they can process it, dye it, use it for different hair extensions and stuff," Beasley said.

But for wigs and extensions, horse hair isn't exactly a popular option.

"The texture of the hair would be completely different," Derick, who sells wigs and extensions at A Wig Galleria in Citrus Heights, told FOX40.

He says their best wigs are synthetic or human hair and he wouldn’t deal in anything else.

Still, someone wanted Zaney’s hair badly enough to break in for it. But, thankfully, neither of Beasley's horses were hurt.