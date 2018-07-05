Sacramento Animal Shelter Says Fewer Runaway Pets Brought in After This Year’s July Fourth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Sacramento's Front Street Animal Shelter was pleased with their efforts to prepare for the usual Fourth of July influx of frightened pets.

The shelter had transferred dogs out in anticipation of the frightened pets.

However, thanks to education efforts, free microchipping and dog tag programs, there were fewer strays picked up after a fireworks-filled evening.

Still, there were plenty of dog owners looking for their lost pets. Claudia Grenke came to pick up her pit bull, Keesha, after she got a call from shelter staff. She had her dog tags with contact information on them.

Others weren’t so lucky and had to scour the kennels for their pets.

Joseph Rodis couldn’t find his 5-year-old chihuahua named Money and planned to look at other shelters and put up posters.

At the shelter Thursday, a special lost pet booth was set up to advise owners on how to find their pets even if they don’t show up at a shelter. Often people who find stray pets don’t notify shelters, hoping owners will somehow show up.

There are rescue groups who routinely don’t deal with shelters because they are wary of the treatment of animals there.

The Sacramento City shelter’s Smart Pet Alert Team has developed a step-by-step guide on what owners should do to locate lost pets, including a contact list of online resources and tips. That guide and checklist can be found below.