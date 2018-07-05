Woman Killed After Driver Runs Stop Sign at Dixon Intersection

DIXON — A driver died Thursday when she was hit by a car that failed to stop at a stop sign in Dixon.

Just before 3 p.m., a 22-year-old Modesto woman was driving her Hyundai Elantra south on Batavia Road when she drove through the stop sign at Midway Road.

A 77-year-old Dixon woman was driving east on Midway when the Hyundai hit the side of her car, according to the CHP. The woman’s Toyota Camry flipped over then hit a tree.

CHP officers pronounced the 77-year-old woman dead at the scene.

The 22-year-old driver sustained moderate injuries and was hospitalized.