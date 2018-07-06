A Typical Day in The Life of Firefighters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODLAND -- Loading up their engines performing routine checks on their equipment is what crews do in a typical morning of firefighting.

“They’re going to check fluids on all the equipment. Make sure it’s safe and operating,” said Chris Randolph, Redlands Fire Department Captain.

Of course, grabbing breakfast before they attend their daily briefing is important too before heading back out to the fire line.

This is what a typical morning looks like for crews responding to the County Fire.

“We understand what our mission is and what we need to do. So we’re up here from Southern California just trying to help in any way we can,” said Randolph.

Firefighters from across the state traveling to the Yolo County Fairgrounds where an all-inclusive city has popped up for them.

Firefighters tell FOX40 they have everything they need to live at camp. There’s a cafeteria, bathrooms, and some of them even sleep on site in tents.

Many of them have been away from home for more than a week, working 24-hour shifts.

“It’s going on 10 days right now,” stated Randolph.

“It’s extreme. These guys have been out here for most of them came here from the Pawnee Fire that started two weeks ago and they left that fire to come to this fire so 24 hours a day, it’s challenging,” explained Josh Janssen with Cal Fire.

Today they’re keeping a close eye on the weather.

Taking advantage of cooler temperatures and calm winds ahead of a challenging weekend.

“The weather is going to heat up at least 10-15 degrees again. The relative humidity is going to drop possibly back into the single digits and then wind is planned to arrive as well,” said Janssen.

But regardless of the intense working conditions… many of these firefighters say they wouldn’t trade their career for the world.

“I’m kind of an adrenaline junkie, so this is what we do. To someone who might see this on tv, it looks pretty intense, but I mean, we’re having fun saving peoples’ property, doing everything we can to make sure people are safe. That’s a good time for us,” Randolph said.

Friday firefighters said their main focus is on the North end of the County Fire near Guinda.

They say the terrain there is the most challenging.