Brush Fire Spreads in Amador County

IONE — A brush fire has spread at least 790 acres in Amador County and is 80 percent contained as of Saturday afternoon.

The Irish Fire spread fast Friday afternoon; forcing an entire neighborhood to evacuate. Those evacuation orders remain in effect as firefighters continue their work Friday night in Amador County.

On Willow Creek Road flames were shooting up over the road.

This just in – mandatory evacuations for Willow Creek Ranch Estates. #IrishFire @CALFIREAEU pic.twitter.com/5Gvc6dHWWV — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) July 6, 2018

The fire jumped to the other side and FOX40 was able to catch crews as they stopped the fire from burning a home.

“This fire came up onto Willow Creek Road with great intensity; fire was definitely wicking across,” said Brice Bennet with Cal Fire. “The fire grew at a critical rate.

Like many neighbors, Autumn Miller stood at a lookout point watching the flames spread.

“The flames were just like bursting up it was hard to tell whether it was going to be alright because we didn’t know if the wind was going to change direction,” said Miller.

She was keeping an eye on her grandparent’s house in Willow Creek Ranch Estates, the community under mandatory evacuation.

“When I called him a little while ago he said they were fighting fire but now it seems to be ok,” Miller said about her grandfather.

Lily Villarreal had to evacuate her parent’s house in Amador County said she “just thought Butte fire all over again that was the first thing that came to my mind.”

Villarreal’s grandparent’s home is in the evacuation zone too. They’re out of town so it was up to her to grab their valuables.

“We went there and got all the pictures that were in cabinets and loaded up,” said Villarreal.

But Villarreal and Miller watched with some relief as helicopters dropped water over a fire that was no longer spreading by sundown.

“It’s a good job that they’re doing,” stated Miller.

Cal fire tells us no homes were destroyed in this fire, but evacuation orders are still in place for Willow Creek Ranch Estates.

As firefighters continue working through the night, an evacuation center is open at Ione Junior High School.

It was not immediately known what started the fire. There were no confirmed reports of injuries.