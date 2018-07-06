Should You Be Worried About Someone Hacking Your Router?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Recently, the FBI urged Americans to reboot their office and home internet routers to prevent them from being compromised by "foreign cyber actors."

Over 500,000 routers and NAS systems in 54+ countries are now infected with new malware. The malware named “VPN Filter” is highly destructive and in the worst case can even destroy the infected device.

"Foreign cyber actors have compromised hundreds of thousands of home and office routers and other networked devices worldwide," the FBI wrote.

These actors used VPNFilter malware to possibly obtain information and exploit devices.

If none of the above makes sense, IT expert Ed Bensinger, of Bensinger Consulting, will be in the studio at 6:45 a.m. to break things down and explain how you can keep your information safe and avoid problems.