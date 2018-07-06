Girl Scout Pumpkins at FOX40, July 6

Paul is outside in the FOX40 garden with Girl Scouts and Tim Pickney getting an update on our growing pumpkins. Today, they're explaining how to freshen up the soil and fertilize. AND, we can finally see teeny-tiny pumpkins!
