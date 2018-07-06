Simone is in the kitchen with Raquel Wright, the owner of Raquel's Pet Treat Shop. Raquel's motto is "If I can't eat it, I won't bake it." She uses all-natural ingredients including local honey and peanut butter in her customized dog birthday cakes.
Homemade Dog Birthday Cakes
-
Healthy Homemade Dog Treats
-
Defending Champ Joey Chestnut Sets Record with 74 Hot Dogs
-
Martina’s Red, White and Blue Poke Cake
-
Mom Miffed at ‘Summa — Laude’ on Graduation Cake
-
Driver who Killed 4-Year-Old in 1968 Suffers Similar Fate in Baseball Field Crash
-
-
Police: Woman was ‘Bleeding Profusely’ After Dog Mauling
-
Cop Gives Firefighter ‘Sorry I Tased You’ Cake
-
‘They Basically Built a Torture Chamber:’ Hikers Find Dead Dog in Buried Cage
-
Bomb-Sniffing Dog, Handler Reunited after Service in Iraq
-
Man Bitten after He Says Homeless Man Encouraged Dog to Attack
-
-
This Dog Got Overheated. Now Millions are Watching Him Cool Off
-
Pet Store Under Investigation After Photos of Skinny Puppy Posted on Facebook
-
Lodi Family Searches for Owner of Pit Bull that Killed Their Chihuahua