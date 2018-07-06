Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mae is in the studio with fitness enthusiasts Patrick and Karoly Spring learning about Intrinsic Resistance Training.

The goal Intrinsic Resistance Training (IRT) is to empower people to take ownership of their health and fitness and understand what they’re doing when they work out and why they’re doing it. The most important principle is to listen to your body and work out mindfully. Be aware of what the movement pattern or exercise is and where you should feel it. Pay attention to what’s still as well as moving when you exercise.