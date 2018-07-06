The California Capital Airshow Takes to the Skies September 21st-23rd!

The California Capital Airshow returns to the skies above Mather Airport on September 22nd and 23rd! And don’t miss the big weekend kick-off with the Airshow After Dark on Friday, September 21st! Purchase a weekend ticket bundle and go to the Airshow After Dark PLUS get admission to the airshow on Saturday and Sunday!

Witness the power and magic of flight as stunning military and civilian jet performers honor our past, inspire the future, and shine a spotlight on our region.

Can’t wait for the high flying action? Make sure you check out the BRAND NEW California Capital Airshow website and become an “Airshow Insider”! Becoming an insider is free and is the best way to be the first to get all of the news and details on this year’s events and to get HUGE discounts on tickets!

DISCOUNTED TICKETS ON SALE NOW!

