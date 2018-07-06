Your Weekend, July 5

Courtesy to Sacramento365, Mae and Simone are sharing some fun weekend ideas.
Ice Cream Family Splash
@ Rutter Swim Center
Fri 5:30pm-8pm
DCI Capital Classic
@ Monterey Trail High School
Fri 7pm
Sacramento Antique Faire
@ 21st & X Streets (Under the Freeway)
Sun 6:30am-3pm
5th Annual Fiesta de Frida
@ Latino Center of Art and Culture
Sun 1pm-6pm
MAKE IT A NIGHT!
Sacramento Shakespeare Festival
@ William A Carroll Amphitheatre in William Land Park
Fri, Sat & Sun 7:30pm
EAT: Meet & Eat
DRINK: Two River Cider