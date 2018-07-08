Armed Man Shot by Stockton Officer is Later Released from Custody

STOCKTON — The Stockton Police Department reports an armed man shot by an officer Sunday has been released and will not be booked into jail.

Just before midnight, several callers told law enforcement that they had heard multiple gunshots while a large party was going on in the area of Watercourse Street near Dayton Herzog Lane. One caller said they heard gunshots then watched as three people hopped a fence into their backyard.

When officers got to the area just after midnight Sunday, they too heard gunshots then spotted a 21-year-old man running at them with a gun in his hand.

After asking the man to drop the gun, the officers say he did not comply and an officer shot at him three times. One of the bullets hit the man and he was later hospitalized.

A semi-automatic pistol was found on the ground near the 21-year-old.

According to the police department, the man had already been released from the hospital as of Sunday afternoon. While he could be charged in the future, the San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office and the police department decided not to book the 21-year-old into jail.

The police department has not said why the armed man was not charged. An investigation into the shooting is still ongoing, but detectives believe the 21-year-old man confronted another man before officers arrived at the scene. The details surrounding the confrontation have not been released.