Fire Closes Down I-580 East of Livermore

Update: The Alameda County Fire Department says a few eastbound lanes could reopen just before midnight.

We’re estimating a few of the eastbound lanes will re-open before midnight. @CAL_FIRE hand crews are getting into position to work the median. Once they’re in place, @CHPDublin will re-open the lanes. #GrantFire — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 9, 2018

ALAMEDA COUNTY — A fire closed down Interstate 580 Sunday.

The 500-acre blaze jumped the interstate just west of West Grant Line Road, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. The Grant Fire is 20 percent contained.

View of the #GrantFire from EB I-580 just west of Grant Line Rd. The fire is approximately 500 acres & 20% contained. EB I-580 at North Flynn Rd remains closed. @CAL_FIRE @CHPDublin #Livermore #AltamontPass pic.twitter.com/gVvq5b2z9C — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 9, 2018

Officials had to stop traffic on both sides of the interstate as fire crews battled the flames at Flynn Road North. Westbound lanes at Grant Line Road and Mountain House Parkway reopened around 9:20 p.m. Westbound I-205 at I-580 and Altamont Pass Road between Greenville and Grant Line roads also reopened.

CHP Dublin reports eastbound I-580 is closed at Flynn Road North. They believe a few of the eastbound lanes could reopen before midnight.

CHP officers are escorting traffic through the Altamont Pass.

#GrantFire Update: @CHPDublin escorting traffic through the Altamont Pass. I-580 remains closed on both sides pic.twitter.com/8Qp9NahlJC — Alameda County Fire (@AlamedaCoFire) July 9, 2018

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.