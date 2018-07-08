Fire Closes Down I-580 East of Livermore

Update: The Alameda County Fire Department says a few eastbound lanes could reopen just before midnight.
ALAMEDA COUNTY — A fire closed down Interstate 580 Sunday.
The 500-acre blaze jumped the interstate just west of West Grant Line Road, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. The Grant Fire is 20 percent contained.
Officials had to stop traffic on both sides of the interstate as fire crews battled the flames at Flynn Road North. Westbound lanes at Grant Line Road and Mountain House Parkway reopened around 9:20 p.m. Westbound I-205 at I-580 and Altamont Pass Road between Greenville and Grant Line roads also reopened.
CHP Dublin reports eastbound I-580 is closed at Flynn Road North. They believe a few of the eastbound lanes could reopen before midnight.
CHP officers are escorting traffic through the Altamont Pass.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.