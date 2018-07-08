At Least One Dead After Helicopter Crashes Into Townhouses, Causing Massive Fire

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WTKR) – Virginia State Police say at least one person is dead after a helicopter crashed into a townhouse complex in Williamsburg Sunday afternoon, sparking a massive fire.

According to troopers, a 911 call was received at 4:42 Sunday afternoon for the aircraft crash into the residential community on Settlement Drive, right off Ironbound Road.

FOX40 sister station WTKR reports as of 8:30 p.m., Virginia State Police reported that search and recovery efforts were ongoing at the scene and that there was one confirmed fatality inside the residential structure.

Additionally, federal, state, and police, along with the Williamsburg Fire Department, are working to identify the pilot of the helicopter. State Police say the confirmed fatality inside the residence is not the pilot of the helicopter.

The Federal Aviation Administration tweeted that Aviation Safety Inspectors arrived in Williamsburg around 7:30 Sunday evening.

The impact of the crash caused a fire in the townhomes.

The crash happened near the College of William and Mary Dillard Complex, prompting an alert from the university. However, officials stress it did not occur on William and Mary property.

An official with the Navy confirms to WTKR that all Naval Station Norfolk and Naval Air Station Oceana aircraft are accounted for and no Navy aircraft was involved.