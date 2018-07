Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Crews fought a two-alarm fire at Grant Union High School in Del Paso Heights Sunday night.

According to the Sacramento Fire Department, the fire spread through the attic at the high school on Grand Avenue. At least one classroom was destroyed.

One classroom at Grant high school completely destroyed. The fire has been extinguished in was held from extending into adjacent classrooms by fire crews from Sacramento Fire and @metrofirepio pic.twitter.com/AkitcTcdun — Sacramento Fire (@SacFirePIO) July 9, 2018

By just before 11 p.m. most of the fire had been extinguished.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but detectives say the fire is "suspicious" and looking into arson as a possible cause.

