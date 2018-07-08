White House Fence Jumper Who Wandered Grounds Arrested Again Nearby

The White House intruder who was arrested last year after wandering the grounds for more than 15 minutes hoping to speak to President Trump was arrested again Friday night, blocks away from the White House.

Police said Jonathan Tran, 28 of Milpitas, California, was arrested on a warrant after violating his probation. The Secret Service and Washington Metropolitan Police picked him up just after 7 p.m. at the Hotel Harrington, about three blocks from the White House.

Tran was sentenced in September 2017 to two years probation and ordered to stay away from the White House after pleading guilty to one misdemeanor count of knowingly entering and remaining on restricted grounds.

It wasn’t immediately clear what he did to violate his probation but a law enforcement source said police had a lookout notice for Tran.

According to the most recent arrest report, Tran was found in a room at the Hotel Harrington with two laptops and multiple external hard drives. CNN reached out to the Secret Service to ask whether Tran had plans to enter the White House again and did not immediately hear back.

Tran appeared in DC Superior Court on Saturday and was being held at the DC jail. It was not immediately clear how Tran pleaded for the violation charge or whether he has an attorney.

In March 2017, Tran scaled three fences to gain access to the White House complex. He was on the property for 16 minutes, according to the Secret Service, which launched a major investigation that has resulted in security enhancements and changes.