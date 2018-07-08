Wind Fuels Vegetation Fire in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — Firefighters with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District expect to be at the scene of a vegetation fire throughout Sunday night into Monday in Rancho Cordova.

The Oregon St. Fire has spread to 150 to 200 acres near Aerojet Rocketdyne property along Old White Rock Road and Oregon Street.

Early on Metro Fire believed the fire had “limited growth potential.” At one point around 6 p.m., officials reported the progress of the fire had been stopped. However, due to the wind, the flames picked back up.

Crews could be at the scene until “well into” Monday, according to Metro Fire.